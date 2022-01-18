'Menace' Van Dijk in Garth's team of the week

Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool were unlucky not to go one up when Van Dijk, a menace in any opposition's penalty area, brought the ball down brilliantly and shot at goal, only to see his effort superbly saved by Alvaro Fernandez. It was Van Dijk's presence in Brentford's box on another set-piece that created the opening for Fabinho to score.

