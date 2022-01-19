Everton's interim boss Duncan Ferguson "should be in charge until the end of the season", according to former Brighton and Norwich manager Chris Hughton.

The Toffees legend has been appointed as caretaker boss at Goodison Park for the second time and Hughton feels he has the experience and skills to buy time to find the right permanent replacement.

"It's the obvious decision and it's a good one," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He will get the unity between teams and supporters back and is an individual that the staff will all look up to."

Ferguson took five points from games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in his previous spell as interim manager in December 2019 and former England international Karen Carney agrees he is the right choice.

"The big one is to try to appease the fans," she said. "When he was on the sidelines last time I loved it and I'm not even an Everton supporter.

"He gets the connection back straight away and gives the board time to make sure they find the right person."

