Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Eddie Howe has improved Newcastle, but not enough to get them many more points than they already had. Yes, he brought them their first win of the season but they are still losing a lot of games. They have left themselves a mammoth task to stay up.

Lose this too and they will have earned 10 points from their first 19 games. If they are going to reach the usual 40-point mark that guarantees safety, they will need 30 points from their last 19 games which, if you look at the table now, is more or less top-six form.

If they carry on picking up points at the same rate as they have been under Howe, they will end up on 24 points and will be relegated.

Manchester United have had a couple of weeks off since their last game because of a Covid-19 outbreak, but their training ground reopened this week and Ralph Rangnick will have been working them hard. They will be going to St James' Park to win.

Roland's prediction: 0-3

I can only go with a win for us, but I do hope Eddie Howe gets it right. He seems like a good guy and Newcastle is such a great place and their fans are amazing.

Curt's prediction: 1-3

Newcastle will score, but we will win.

