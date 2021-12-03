Former Premier League striker Glenn Murray says Brentford "didn't have the quality" to break down Tottenham after a lacklustre defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Frank's side had just one shot on target, a tame left-footed shot by Ivan Toney, and slip to 12th in the table.

"Spurs were very happy for Brentford to have the ball at the back as they just didn't have the attacking quality to ask any questions," Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

BBC Sport commentator Mike Minay agreed but said games at places like Tottenham will not define Brentford's season.

"They're not looking at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a place where it's crucial to pick up points.

"Brentford sat back in a rhythm that allowed Spurs to play and once they were on top, they were in control.

"Brentford won't walk away from this too downhearted."

