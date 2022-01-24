Your thoughts on Newcastle's transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Newcastle so far - who should Eddie Howe buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

David: I would be going to Wolves and asking for Fabio Silva and Adama Traore. Maybe Maja on loan. Ajax have a lot of great talent, look there. Umtiti from Barca - they need to offload players. Martial - promise him a loan out if we are relegated. Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David would be good signings from Canada.

Steven: I'd love Newcastle to buy Nathan Ake and also a decent central attacking midfielder who can provide more goals and a decent right midfield player. Newcastle started the season with injuries especially to both goalkeepers. Neither need replacing. They also need to buy players willing to keep the team in the Premier League.

Andy: We have needed two really good centre-backs for about 15 years so that is an absolute must this window. I get not wanting to pay over the odds but we reportedly offered £29m for Sven Botman and Lille wanted £35m so it looks off the table. Pure stubbornness will have us playing Championship football next season.

GT: If we really want Diego Carlos, open the bid at 45-50 million euros, get the deal done and get him here for the training camp. Nat Phillips, another defender that would be an asset for Newcastle, stop dithering about, us fans have had enough let downs.

Do you want to see some movement before the window closes? Have your say