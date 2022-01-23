Leicester 1-1 Brighton - Hamberg reaction

Brighton first team coach Bjorn Hamberg to BBC Sport, with head coach Graham Potter and assistant Billy Reid both away with Covid: "It's not been normal. With Graham going down first, already you prepare a bit different. I never expected Billy to pick it up the next day.

"The last couple of years you never know what tomorrow looks like. It comes down to the players and they've done what they always do.

"I think the players executed everything they were supposed to do.

"Before we left we had a Zoom call with the players then when we got here, he had a link of the game and we spoke to him at half-time.

"We said all long we need a good squad, not a starting 11. It comes down to players being adaptable and ready and hungry.

"I thought Leicester were better first half, we think 0-0 at half-time is good for us. I thought we'd have a reaction second half and that was nice to see. It felt as the game went on we could've nicked it but they could've been 1-0 up at half-time.

"I'm so happy to hand it back to Graham now!"