Playing Kante at Wolves 'irresponsible', says Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says playing N'Golo Kante against Wolves at the weekend "was close to irresponsible" after the midfielder returned from injury.

Kante had not featured for the first team in a month but, with nine players out through injury and Covid-related illness, Tuchel fielded him at Molineux.

The Chelsea boss confirmed that, as a direct result, his midfield star would not be available for tomorrow's Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford.

"He won't play against Brentford - we cannot do this. We will not do this," said Tuchel.

"We are taking huge risks and now we are paying for it as we simply can't play five games in two weeks, or three games in one week, with so many players out."

Tuchel confirmed that academy players had joined the Chelsea first-team squad for two training sessions to bolster numbers.

"We cannot let players suffer because other players are not there," he said. "We have to protect the players and their health."