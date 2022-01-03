Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC Sport: "Very disappointed, like the players. We knew it could be a complicated game because the Wolves with a back five are very flexible in midfield. In the first half we were struggling. We had too many easy turnovers, too many unforced errors and too many giveaways. That didn't make the job any easier for us and that is why we changed to a back three. For 35 minutes we had more control and missed the chance to score the first goal. It was clear to me the team that scored the first goal would win the game.

"Today we showed similar problems the team had three or four weeks ago before I arrived. It is not an easy job to develop a DNA with and without the ball. The game today showed there are still quite a few steps to."

On Phil Jones: "There was no doubt at all regarding his attitude because I saw him training. If you consider hasn't played in two years it was a very good performance."

Make the top four? "I cannot make any guarantees. Look at today's performance if I say we are 100% convinced we will finish in the top four I don't know if people will believe that. For me it is about taking the next steps and getting better.

"I knew this could be and would hard but today's game showed we still have a long way to go."