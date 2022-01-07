Newcastle are monitoring Liverpool's Divock Origi as well as Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke as they seek cover for the injured Callum Wilson. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Newcastle and one other Premier League club are keen on signing Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell, 23. (Sky Sports), external

The Magpies have rejected a bid from Everton for Sean Longstaff. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but the club hope to agree a new deal with the English midfielder. (Shields Gazzette), external

