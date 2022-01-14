West Ham hope to welcome back at least one of Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble, although it's unclear if they have been absent due to injury or Covid-19.

Kurt Zouma is back in training.

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford could make just a sixth Premier League start of the season after recovering from a hip injury.

Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and Rodrigo are back in contention but Leeds are still missing seven players because of injury or suspension.

Do Noble and Soucek start for the Hammers?

Is Bamford straight back into the Leeds starting line-up?