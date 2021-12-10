Burnley v West Ham: Team news

Burnley pair Maxwel Cornet and Ben Mee have a slim chance of overcoming respective thigh and shoulder injuries in time to face West Ham.

Connor Roberts has been ill this week and is a major doubt, while Ashley Barnes remains sidelined.

Aaron Cresswell could return for West Ham after a three-match absence with a back problem.

Kurt Zouma and Ben Johnson both sustained hamstring injuries against Chelsea last week. Zouma faces a lengthy lay-off but Johnson is expected to make a swift recovery.

