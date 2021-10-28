Wolves v Everton: Last time out

Wolves host Everton in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Richarlison's header was enough to earn Everton victory over Wolves when the sides met in May, in the penultimate round of last season's league fixtures.

The Brazil forward rose highest to power home a header early in the second half and keep alive the Toffees' hopes of playing European football going into the final day.

Adama Traore went closest to scoring for Wolves but his powerful first-half drive was tipped over superbly by Jordan Pickford.