Bielsa on Bamford, Forshaw & Raphinha availability
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League fixture at Southampton
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Patrick Bamford will miss the trip to St Mary's because of an ankle injury;
Luke Ayling (knee) is halfway through his recovery, while fellow defender Robin Koch (pubis) is in the United States having a simple procedure;
Midfielder Adam Forshaw is available, as is winger Crysencio Summerville, who has recovered from illness;
Bielsa says Raphinha remains an option for the match at St Mary's but there are many factors before deciding if he will be involved. They include how many minutes he plays for Brazil tomorrow morning and the quality of his rest time as he returns. He will not risk injury to the winger.