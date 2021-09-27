Henderson: I refuse to select defenders who concede three goals at home or away and strikers who miss more chances than they score - although I have to make an exception for Salah - which leaves me with Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool keep trying to write this lad off but when the Merseysiders hit the buffers, and they did against Brentford, Henderson is the one player they can depend on to see them through the crisis. An exceptional professional.

Salah: I'm almost irritated by my own selection. By Salah's standards, this was a poor performance from the Egyptian superstar.

He probably scored the easiest chance of the match. However, it's very difficult to ignore a player who has scored 100 Premier League goals faster than any other Liverpool player in their history. It's a magnificent achievement even if the performance against Brentford wasn't one of his best.

