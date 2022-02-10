BBC Sport

Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

  • Crystal Palace have won just one of their past 13 away games in the Premier League (D5 L7), drawing consecutive away games for the first time since January 2020 (3), a run that included a 1-1 draw at Norwich.

  • Norwich City are winless in seven Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (D3 L4) since a 1-0 win back in November 2013 under Chris Hughton.

  • Wilfried Zaha registered the 80th goal involvement of his Premier League career (53 goals, 27 assists), with 79 of those goal involvements coming for Crystal Palace.

  • Teemu Pukki's goal after 38 seconds for Norwich was the quickest scored in the Premier League this season.

  • Palace’s Michael Olise has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions in 2022 (7 - 3 goals, 4 assists) than any other Premier League player.