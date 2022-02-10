Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Crystal Palace have won just one of their past 13 away games in the Premier League (D5 L7), drawing consecutive away games for the first time since January 2020 (3), a run that included a 1-1 draw at Norwich.

Norwich City are winless in seven Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (D3 L4) since a 1-0 win back in November 2013 under Chris Hughton.

Wilfried Zaha registered the 80th goal involvement of his Premier League career (53 goals, 27 assists), with 79 of those goal involvements coming for Crystal Palace.

Teemu Pukki's goal after 38 seconds for Norwich was the quickest scored in the Premier League this season.