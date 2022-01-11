Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

How fabulous to see Shaun Wright-Phillips’ 20-year-old son D’Margio, a prospect of City’s youth academy, make his first-team debut for Stoke City at the weekend.

Also making headlines this weekend was Cole Palmer, a local lad from Wythenshawe who’s been with City since he was eight. Not only did the 19-year-old score his first FA Cup goal for the Blues in a comfortable 4-1 victory over Swindon Town, he also superbly set up Bernardo Silva.

Also featuring on Friday night were several other teenagers: Romeo Lavia, Luke Mbete and James McAtee, as well as Kayky making his debut.

Pep Guardiola has done a superb job developing Palmer’s talent. Just like with Phil Foden, he has avoided the temptation of loaning him out to give him first-team experience. Instead, Cole is training and learning from the best every day.

My only disappointment was the treatment Cole received from some fans of other clubs following his first live TV interview after the game. I loved it! Pure, honest and real.

So let’s judge these outstanding youngsters on what they do with a ball at their feet, not when they’ve got a camera and microphone in front of their face.