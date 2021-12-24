Team news: Aston Villa v Chelsea

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is hoping he will have enough players available for the home game against Chelsea to go ahead.

Keinan Davis, Marvelous Nakamba, Morgan Sanson, Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey were all unavailable with a variety of problems, but Gerrard confirmed “a couple” of players were back in contention.

Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi can return for Chelsea after negative Covid-19 tests, having previously been among eight players to have tested positive.

Defender Andreas Christensen is also in contention after a back injury.

