Newcastle v Norwich: Team news

Published

Newcastle United are missing suspended duo Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie, who both picked up their fifth bookings of the season last weekend.

Dwight Gayle could feature following a hamstring injury but Paul Dummett remains unavailable.

Norwich City midfielder Mathias Normann will see a specialist due to a recurring pelvic issue.

Sam Byram played for the under-23 team on Monday as he continues his recovery following 21 months out.

