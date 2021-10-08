We're asking you how you're feeling about the takeover of Newcastle and these are some of the responses you've sent:

Anthony Bainbridge: It's exciting being a fan again. My interest waned over the last five or six years. You just knew that when it came to a transfer window we'd be negotiating to the last penny and we'd miss out on targets through unwillingness to spend. The facilities and infrastructure of the club needs investment. The new owners are saying all the right things which is expected, but it's refreshing and I have hope again!

John O'Neill: I stood on the terraces as a boy in the ‘60s and have followed the team all my life. Apart from the Fairs Cup in 1969, I have suffered endless years of disappointment and heartache. Hopefully now in my retirement I can finally witness some success at the Toon.

Luke: As a Newcastle fan who grew up in Saudi Arabia, I have to say that while it's obviously transformative for the club, I'm deeply uncomfortable with us selling out our values of respect, tolerance and equality to a regime which persecutes LGBT+ communities among countless other human rights abuses. We all want a better Newcastle, but this deal is morally bankrupt.

