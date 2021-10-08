Ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given believes it’s "inevitable" that the club will win trophies after their £305m takeover.

Speaking to 5 Live Breakfast, he said: “The excitement last night and the pictures and videos. One of my friends, Paul, sent me a picture of the sunshine over the Tyne Bridge and it’s a new dawn for Newcastle.

“It’s a new era and it’s an exciting time. They’ve got huge wealth behind them, the new owners, and the fans can dream again.

“People say: ‘Oh, they’ve not won anything yet.’ But it’s inevitable that this new ownership will lead to trophies in the future.”

Given, who made 354 appearances for Newcastle between 1997 and 2009, added: “Mike Ashley came in and ran it more as a business. They felt there was no ambition at the club and the fans were getting more frustrated.

“They’ll get a team now on the pitch that will not only rock the Premier League, but rock Europe. Yes it will take a few years, but we saw the early years with Sheikh Mansour at Manchester City and it’s a similar model to follow and look where they are now.

“You can’t look too far ahead - you have to focus on the next few weeks and get the team away from the relegation zone.”