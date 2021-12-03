Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has started his management career "very, very well" as the two prepare to face one another at Villa Park on Sunday.

Gerrard has only been in post with the West Midlands club for three weeks but admits he's "more excited now" than when he took the role.

Villa have won two and lost one (against Manchester City) under Gerrard's leadership - and Rodgers is not surprised by his impact.

"Steven was brilliant for me as a captain at Liverpool, as he was for every young manager at the club," said Rodgers.

"And now he's started his career very, very well."

Gerrard also had fond words for his former manager: "There is a mutual respect there, he always helped me as a player and I’ll always remember that.

"But once the whistle goes, we’ll be ready to compete for the points.”