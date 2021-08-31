The Ainsley Maitland-Niles saga is still continuing.

The Press Association are reporting the Gunners are waiting for a compelling offer and have no intention of keeping him against his will if such a bid is received.

Striker Eddie Nketiah looks set to stay. It is understood a deal was agreed with Crystal Palace but personal terms proved the stumbling block.

Negotiations continue over possible departures for Reiss Nelson, Hector Bellerin and Alex Runarsson as Mikel Arteta looks to trim his squad.

Follow transfer deadline day live