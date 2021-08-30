BBC Sport

Brighton v Everton: In pictures

Demarai Gray's Everton career is off to a flying start as he scores the Toffees' first against Brighton for his second goal in as many games

Captain Seamus Coleman wins a penalty for Everton but immediately has to convince Richarlison - who wanted to take the spot kick - to hand the ball over to Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin makes sure Coleman doesn't regret his decision, slotting home the penalty for his third goal of the season

It was a quiet day for Jordan Pickford as Everton record their first clean sheet of the campaign

The Toffees have seven points from three games - the same as Merseyside rivals - and Rafa Benitez's former club - Liverpool