West Ham boss David Moyes says the congested fixture schedule is not helping the Covid situation, as football continues to be disrupted by the spread of the virus.

Tuesday's game between Brentford and Manchester United was postponed, while Tottenham's match at Brighton on Sunday was also called off.

The Premier League has announced a swathe of new measures, including daily lateral flow tests to try to keep the spread under control.

"The amount of games in close proximity is not helping," Moyes said. "Players are getting very little time to recover. When you are run down, you are more likely to get the virus.

"What we are putting the players through at the moment with the scheduling, they are run down - and that is showing with the number of players who are catching the virus."

The Hammers face Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday, with Moyes unsure how long his squad can stay Covid-free.

"We are quite fortunate because we are clear, but that is not to say it won’t come here because it is spreading quite easily at the moment.

"We are really trying to keep it out."