Chelsea v Liverpool: What happened last time they met

Chelsea host title rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday but what happened the last time the two sides met?

Both sides had begun the season with two wins out of two when they met at Anfield in August - and each remained unbeaten after 10-man Chelsea produced a valiant rearguard display to frustrate the Reds in a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea took the lead when Kai Havertz glanced home Reece James' corner but the game changed after a goalmouth scramble on the stroke of half-time.

Joel Matip hit the bar and James swept Sadio Mane's follow-up off the line with his hand, earning a red card and handing Liverpool a penalty which Mohamed Salah duly dispatched.

The second half was all Liverpool but dogged Chelsea limited the Reds to few clear-cut chances and when they did break through the Blues' back-line, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy denied both Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho.

The sides ended the game locked on seven points after three matches - and remain level on 41 points after 19 games, with each desperate for a win on Sunday to close the gap on leaders Manchester City.