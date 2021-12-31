Southampton v Newcastle: Last time they met

Southampton host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday but what happened the last time the two sides met?

Newcastle claimed their first point of the season in a thrilling 2-2 draw in August - but were denied a maiden win by James Ward-Prowse's 96th-minute penalty for the Saints.

Callum Wilson had punished Southampton's first-half wastefulness in front of goal by heading Newcastle in front just before the hour.

Mohammed Elyounoussi bundled home at the second attempt to draw Saints level before Allan Saint-Maximin sparked bedlam at St James' Park with what appeared to be the winner a minute into added time.

However, the video assistant referee spotted a foul by Jamaal Lascelles on Adam Armstrong and Saints skipper Ward-Prowse slammed home the spot-kick.

The draw kept both sides winless three games in but it did end Southampton's seven-match losing run on the road.