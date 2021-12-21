How busy is Brighton's Christmas schedule?

It's that time of the year again when squads are already stretched and strained during a busy festive period, and with Covid cases on the up, clubs are facing a packed schedule.

Teams in the top flight face three fixtures in seven or nine days over the Boxing Day and New Year's Day schedules, and Brighton have slightly more time to prepare between matches, with three league games scheduled within 162 hours of each other.

Here's how the Seagulls' festive period looks:

Brighton v Brentford (Sun, 26 December - 20:00 GMT)

Chelsea v Brighton (Wed, 29 December - 19:30 GMT)

Everton v Brighton (Sun, 2 January - 14:00 GMT)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 162 hours

