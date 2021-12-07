Matt Rowson, BHaPPY blog, external

The season starts now, it seems. Claudio says so, and with good reason. Watford are now eight games into the Italian’s term and, while the two wins earned are only comparable to predecessor Xisco’s record over a similar number of games, the devil’s in the detail.

The Hornets are coming out of a formidable five-match run against Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester City. More valuable than the three points earned from that run are the high spirits with which we emerge from it despite four defeats. While injuries have hit the squad in areas where it didn’t need hitting, our freewheeling forward line and suddenly hard-nosed midfield give plenty of cause for optimism.

So the match at Brentford on Friday is hugely significant in setting a tone. Win it and we can barrel onwards in the manner that our recent performances suggest is possible against more accessible opposition. Lose it and the fear is that some of our best form has been spent injudiciously on games where it wasn’t going to be enough.

In October 1999 the Hornets emerged from a similar five-game run against daunting opposition only to be stuffed by Middlesbrough and again by a Coventry side spearheaded by a teenage Robbie Keane. We have more to us this time around. Almost certainly.