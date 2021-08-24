Everton face an away tie against Championship side Huddersfield Town on Tuesday (19:45 BST) as Rafael Benitez's side seek a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

After two Premier League games in charge, Benitez is unbeaten as Toffees boss. While he is pleased, he has stressed the need for his side to continue improving.

"I am happy but I want to be sure we continue with the same intensity and way of approaching the games, to be sure we can compete and have chances to win games.

"It is too early, because we have done nothing. You always want to improve and do things a little bit better."

Benitez added he "would like to play a strong team", however England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be rested as he manages a toe problem.