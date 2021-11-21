Solskjaer sacked: Who next?

More of you have been sharing your thoughts on the sacking of Solskjaer - and telling us who you want to succeed him at Old Trafford:

MC: Replacing Solskjaer with Brendan Rodgers would be such a terrible decision which could set us back another 3-4 years.

Stuart Mitchell: If I could pick anyone I'd go for Erik ten Hag at Ajax. But I can't see him leaving mid season.

Craig: Let's get Erik ten Hag in. Better tactical manager who would suit the fan's preferred choice of formation & playing style. Let's get shot of those contract rebels in January & start afresh. This season was over before it even started. Top 10 finish at best.

You can get involved through our live page