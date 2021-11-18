Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday’s trip to Norwich.

Here is what the Southampton boss has had to say:

Saints have a fully fit squad other than defender Jack Stephens, who remains sidelined with injury;

Hassenhuttl says it is “always difficult” when facing a team with a new manager - as Norwich do with Dean Smith – as you have “less information” to work with;

He says he will prepare his team to “be as flexible as possible” in readiness for any changes Smith has made to Norwich;

Hassenhuttl says he now has a “massive headache” over who to select across his team, adding it is now “harder” to secure a place in the first team because he has “alternatives” to choose from;

The Saints boss says his time in England has shown him how to prepare for a packed run of fixtures in the calendar, as Southampton have 10 matches to play between now and 2 January.

