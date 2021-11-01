BBC Sport

Burnley 3-1 Brentford: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Burnley got their first Premier League win of the season at the 10th attempt, while this was their first home league victory since January, ending a 14-game winless run at Turf Moor.

  • Brentford have suffered three consecutive league defeats for the first time since February, and they had lost just two in 22 before this run.

  • The Clarets scored more than one goal in a home league game for the first time since January, when they beat Aston Villa 3-2.