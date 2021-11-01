Burnley 3-1 Brentford: The pick of the stats
Burnley got their first Premier League win of the season at the 10th attempt, while this was their first home league victory since January, ending a 14-game winless run at Turf Moor.
Brentford have suffered three consecutive league defeats for the first time since February, and they had lost just two in 22 before this run.
The Clarets scored more than one goal in a home league game for the first time since January, when they beat Aston Villa 3-2.