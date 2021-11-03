With Unai Emery seemingly no longer an option, who do you want to see appointed at St James' Park?

We're asking fans what's next for the Magpies. Here are some of your views:

Sree: Newcastle job is at least a two or a three manager job to get to potentially where they want to be. First, they need someone to get them to safety, then make a stable top division team and then start to dream big. Patience Newcastle fans, patience.

Andrew Hall: The Newcastle job is massive, in many more ways than one. If Emery has concerns he should turn it down. It needs someone with drive and vision. Owners need to take as much time as they need and get it right.

Anon: Nuno to Newcastle. Took Wolves up and made them a Premier League side. Plays solid, counter-attacking football and did it with money and player turnover. Perfect fit.

