Tuesday talking point: Foxes 'consistently inconsistent'

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die:

As some Geordie on TV once said: “you weren’t expecting that, were you, no!”.

Following Leicester can never be called boring. After the moral-boosting win over Manchester United we popped over to a cold & snowy Moscow, where at 2-0 down to Spartak it looked like we were going to be leaving Europe in double quick time.

But Leicester are consistently inconsistent and, when new signing Patson Daka went on to grab the quickest hat-trick in Europa League history, all seemed well with the world. Four goals in one game, I can imagine Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea et al are opening their chequebooks as we speak.

This was followed by a hard-fought win away at Brentford. But well done to Brentford for making us work so hard for the three points. My choice for the team that would do the best from the promoted three, the Bees have learnt how teams get punished for not making possession count and not taking chances.

Brentford remind me of Leicester when we won promotion under Martin O’Neill, in 1995-96, and I wish them every success in the top flight.