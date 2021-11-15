Maguire gone up in my estimation - Southgate

Harry Maguire has “suffered” in recent weeks because he was prepared to play while not being “fully fit,” says England manager Gareth Southgate.

Maguire has been a focus for criticism as Manchester United have lost three of the past four league games in which he has played, conceding 11 goals.

The 28-year-old defender scored his sixth international goal in England’s win over Albania on Friday, though his move to celebrate by putting his fingers in his ears was deemed “embarrassing” by television pundit Roy Keane.

Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live: “He’s been fantastic with us, helped to get us to a World Cup semi-final and a European final, and he was in the team of the tournament in the summer.

“He has probably suffered in the last few weeks because he has been courageous enough to get out there and play not fully fit. You have characters who are prepared to do that, to play when they are not 100%.

“You know you're going to be judged as you would be as a fully fit player once you cross that line.

“Others don’t choose to do that, they choose to wait till they are 100% and only play when they are feeling great.

“They sometimes avoid the criticism. So, for me, he has gone up in my estimation, for the way he has put himself in that firing line [and] the way he’s felt the need to front the interviews after the games.”