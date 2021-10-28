BBC Sport

MOTD Top 10 free-kicks: Gerrard makes list with unstoppable blast

From bending it like David Beckham to crashing them home like Cristiano Ronaldo and the magical delivery of Matt le Tissier, this list has it all. But which free-kicks rank among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard comes fourth for Richards and is 10th on Shearer's list for his unstoppable hit against Newcastle United in 2007.

With a step, a stutter and one mighty swing of the boot, Gerrard stunned Newcastle fans into silence at St James' Park. This is how an apparent mix-up in a set-piece routine finds itself on our top 10 list.

Richards: Watch the free-kick and he is not actually looking when the ball is being rolled to him, so he has to adjust himself. That is what makes it even better, no?

Shearer: That is why I have it 10, because it is a bit of a mix-up. And it was against Newcastle so...

Who else made the cut?

