A pass worth shouting about

Jordan Henderson's pass for Mohamed Salah to add Liverpool's fifth in Sunday's 5-0 win at Manchester United has won countless plaudits in the last 24 hours.

Ian Wright told Match of the Day 2 the pass was "gold", adding: "This for me is one of the passes of the season."

Liverpool fans, meanwhile, have shared videos of a pass played by a certain Steven Gerrard in the build-up to a goal away at Fulham in 2014 and pointed to the uncanny resemblance with Henderson's assist.

Former Sheffield United striker Curtis Woodhouse tweeted: "That Jordan Henderson pass for Liverpool’s fifth goal is special. It won’t get a mention because it’s Henderson. He’s the most underrated top-class player in Europe."

And the Daily Mail's Dominic King posted: "If Kevin De Bruyne makes the pass Jordan Henderson did for the fifth goal, it gets replayed all week."

Henderson touched the ball 144 times in the match. That's the highest tally by any player in the Premier League this season.