Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure remain on the sidelines.

Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina are also out, but Lucas Digne is fit and available.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will be without wing-back Ryan Sessegnon for his first Premier League game in charge of the club.

Winger Bryan Gil is a doubt because of the thigh injury that has ruled him out of successive matches.

Who makes your Everton team this weekend?

Pick and share your Tottenham XI here