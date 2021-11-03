Transfer news: Conte wants Kessie and De Vrij in January
Published
Antonio Conte is set to make AC Milan's 24-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie his first signing as Tottenham manager. (SportItalia, via Metro), external
Conte also wants to sign Inter Milan's Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij, 29, in January. (Football Insider), external
Meanwhile, Harry Kane will abandon plans to quit the club after Conte's arrival. (Sun), external
Tottenham are one of three clubs - along with Southampton and West Ham - chasing West Brom's 28-year-old England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, whose contract expires next summer. (Sky Sports), external
And Spurs are also ready to rival Juventus for Fiorentina's Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external
