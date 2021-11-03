Antonio Conte is set to make AC Milan's 24-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie his first signing as Tottenham manager. (SportItalia, via Metro), external

Conte also wants to sign Inter Milan's Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij, 29, in January. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Harry Kane will abandon plans to quit the club after Conte's arrival. (Sun), external

Tottenham are one of three clubs - along with Southampton and West Ham - chasing West Brom's 28-year-old England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, whose contract expires next summer. (Sky Sports), external

And Spurs are also ready to rival Juventus for Fiorentina's Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

