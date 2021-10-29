Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his team to improve - even after last weekend’s 5-0 win at Manchester United.

The Reds won handsomely at the home of their rivals and remain the only unbeaten side in the Premier League this season.

Asked how his current crop of players compare to the title-winning squad of 2019-20, Klopp said: "It is not too important. We have to improve and there is space for that. You win 5-0 against United and it's perfect, but it was not. United had clear-cut chances which we gave them. So we should not rely on luck or Alisson.”

Klopp says Naby Keita will be fit for the visit of Brighton on Saturday despite being stretchered off at Old Trafford but Fabinho and Thiago remain sidelined.

Klopp also admitted it is difficult to keep all of his squad members happy, telling the media on Friday: “I don’t think it’s possible. The job of the players is to always be that determined, that good in training that at the moment you can come in you can be really influential, that's the deal. It's not the deal here, it's the deal everywhere."

Asked specifically about defender Joe Gomez, who has played just 13 minutes in the league this season he said: "It is not easy. That is clear. Joey hasn't played much, that's how it is, he had a long-term injury.

"Hopefully no injuries but that's a footballer's life. You have to be on top of your game for the moment you come in. The only thing you can do is keep working really hard."