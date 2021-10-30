A first win of the campaign for Burnley over Brentford has cranked up the pressure on both Leeds and Norwich.

The Clarets’ 3-1 win has dropped the Whites into the bottom three and although a point at Carrow Road on Sunday would be enough to lift them back out, it really is all about the victory.

Still shorn of main striker Patrick Bamford, United have to start somehow converting the chances they are still creating - even though head coach Marcelo Bielsa would desire more.

The ace in the pack for him is that top scorer Raphinha is fit again. If he has no ill effects from the foot injury which ruled him out of the Carabao Cup tie at Arsenal then he has enough quality alone to prove decisive against the Canaries.

Leeds are in no way a one-man team under Bielsa, but if the tension mounts this occasion could demand their most gifted star to shine brightest.