Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij, 29, has told friends he is interested in joining Tottenham in January. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to make a quick return to management in the Premier League after being sacked by Spurs, but his agent is also teeing up a move to France, with Lyon and Lille possible destinations. (Sun), external

