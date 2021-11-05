Solskjaer baffled by Cristiano's critics

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can't see why some people believe Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has had a negative impact.

The Portugal international has scored nine goals in 11 games so far for the Reds, including late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta in the Champions League, but some have questioned if his arrival has unbalanced the team.

"He’s one of the best players that’s ever walked on this planet," said Solskjaer.

"His impact has been immense - the goals he scores, the way he conducts himself, how people can say that’s a negative, I can’t see that. He’s a top professional."

Ronaldo has scored three goals in his last five Premier League games against City, and will be hoping to add to that on Saturday.

As for Solskjaer, despite the scrutiny on him he has won half of his games against Pep Guardiola, the best record of anyone to face him five times or more.

"I've got a great respect and admiration for Pep and what he’s done, but we’ve had some good results against them," he added.

"Lets hope that continues but we know we’ve got to earn it."

