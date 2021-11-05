'It will end badly for Conte at Spurs'

It is inevitable that Antonio Conte's reign as Tottenham manager will end badly, says Spanish football writer Guillem Balague.

"When we talk about Antonio Conte we have to stand up and give him an ovation," said Balague.

"Apart from Pep Guardiola this guy has won more leagues than any other coach since 2011.

"It will finish badly, we all know that because of the intensity. In the last three jobs that he had at Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea he left because he didn’t have enough control and he didn’t have enough money and that’s going to happen at Spurs.

"He knows already that his budget is not enough and he knows already that he is going to fight for a budget that is not there. That is the battle and on and off the pitch it is going to be fascinating."

Hear more on Antonio Conte's arrival at Spurs from 21'00 on the Euro Leagues podcast on BBC Sounds