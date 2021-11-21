Solskjaer sacked: Your reaction

We've been asking for your reaction to the news that United have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Here are some of the views so far:

Jordan: I love Man Utd but putting Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick in as temp managers to play Villarreal just ain’t it. Can we not play them in midfield just behind Bruno instead?

Eugene Leach: The entire coaching and backroom staff need to be replaced. They've shown no capacity for organising the team, coaching the defenders, midfielders, the players have no work ethos. There's five of them need to be shown the door also. Solskjaer was unable to get them to perform consistently.

Steve Fraser: I feel sorry for Ole and the next MUFC manager. The club lack the right structure to be successful - an experienced director of football working with a highly skilled and experienced coaching staff are needed. Otherwise they have no chance. Ultimately blame lies with the Glazers.

