Jack Grealish could be back in contention having missed Sunday’s 3-0 win over Everton through injury;

A victory against PSG would guarantee City a spot in the knockout stage and Guardiola is keen for his side to get the job done: "We have a chance to qualify and if we do that it would be so good for the club and players. We are going to try";

Guardiola is "pretty sure" Mauricio Pochettino is an "excellent manager", despite not winning trophies: "You can be a top manager and not win titles. For managers who have the chance to win is because you’re at top clubs with good investment and top players";

Speaking about how he sets up his team, Guardiola said: "The movements of the players - on the tactics board you put out the names, but after, everyone has permission to drive in the box and has permission to get back and help";

The Manchester City manager said he is "so happy" that Lionel Messi is still playing at the same level and quality: "Sometimes when he has the ball you don’t know what to do – not even he knows";