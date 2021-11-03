Man City v Club Bruges: The key stats
Manchester City have won six of their seven games against Belgian opponents in European competition.
Club Bruges are looking for their first victory against English opponents in European competition since February 1995 (1-0 v Chelsea in the Cup Winners’ Cup), having failed to win any of their past 13.
City have scored 21 goals in their previous seven games against Belgian opponents. Their 5-1 win against Club Bruges last time out was the joint-most goals a team has scored away to the Belgian side in the Champions League, along with Paris St-Germain’s 5-0 win there in October 2019.