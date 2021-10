One of our 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧. 🏆



Happy birthday, Gordon Cowans! 💜 pic.twitter.com/AZh5hLA8Dj — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 27, 2021

End of twitter post

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.