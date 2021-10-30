Tottenham v Man Utd: Confirmed team news
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has responded to Spurs' defeat at West Ham last weekend by making two changes for the teatime visit of Manchester United.
Ben Davies is in for Sergio Reguilon at left-back while Giovani Lo Celso replaces Tanguy Ndombele in midfield.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Emerson Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Moura, Lo Celso, Son, Kane.
Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga, Alli, Ndombele, Bergwijn.
Ole Gunner Solskjaer brings in Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani as Manchester United also make two changes from their 5-0 humbling at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend.
Varane has not featured since early October after suffering a groin injury in France's Nations League final win over Belgium, while Cavani makes only a second Premier League start of the season as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood drop to the bench.
Paul Pogba serves the first match of a three-game suspension for his red card against Liverpool.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo, Cavani.
Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Matic, Van de Beek, Sancho, Lingard, Rashford, Greenwood.