Brighton will assess the fitness of defender Dan Burn, who missed the draw at Anfield with a knee problem.

Aaron Connolly could be fit after a minor heel injury but Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are long-term absentees.

Newcastle United's interim head coach Graeme Jones is without the services of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman because of a muscle injury.

Defender Paul Dummett also misses out, but is nearing a return from his calf problem.

